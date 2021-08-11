Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 282.4%.

ECC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 348,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

