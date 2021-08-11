Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 282.4%.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,712. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $452.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

