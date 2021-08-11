Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of EIC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 14,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.