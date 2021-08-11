Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.66. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 7,340 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $687.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.95.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

