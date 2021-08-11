Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,535. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,640. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

