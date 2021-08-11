EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 171,701 shares.The stock last traded at $171.78 and had previously closed at $171.23.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,297,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

