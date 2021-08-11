easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £147.96 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 828.60 ($10.83). 1,434,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,268. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 898.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

Several research firms have issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

