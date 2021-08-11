easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £147.96 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 828.60 ($10.83). 1,434,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,268. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 898.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

Several research firms have issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

