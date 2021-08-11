Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $165.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. Eaton has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

