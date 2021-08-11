eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.65.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

