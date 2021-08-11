eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.65.
EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
