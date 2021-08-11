ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stephens

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,425. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

