ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.77. 2,398,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,636. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

