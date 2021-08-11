ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.77. 2,398,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,636. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
