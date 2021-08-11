ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.
ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.03.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,681. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.89 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.51.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
