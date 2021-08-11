ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.03.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,681. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.89 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.51.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

