ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$14.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Standpoint Research to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Standpoint Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,636. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -106.63.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
