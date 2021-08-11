ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$14.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Standpoint Research to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Standpoint Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,636. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -106.63.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

