Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 22,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,026. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
