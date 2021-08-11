Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,026. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

