Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.04. 2,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,529. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

