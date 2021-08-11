Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

