Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.20

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 1831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.