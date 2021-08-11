Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 7.8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.41 and last traded at $65.84. Approximately 91,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,066,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

