EDUCare Trading 52.3% Higher This Week (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $3.05 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00897295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00147374 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

