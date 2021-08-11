Effect.AI (EFX) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $184,465.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

