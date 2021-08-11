Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Buys $500,445.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 254,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,538. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

