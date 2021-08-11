Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.90 ($12.82). Electricité de France shares last traded at €10.85 ($12.76), with a volume of 1,327,869 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.26.

Electricité de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

