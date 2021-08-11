Electroneum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 73.5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $269.28 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,888,931,612 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

