Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

EA traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,952. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.