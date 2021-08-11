Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.38. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 407,615 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

