Elementeum (ELET) Trading Up 15.8% This Week

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $189,095.67 and $100.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elementeum has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00156526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,362.34 or 1.00062149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.06 or 0.00872074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

