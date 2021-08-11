Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 398,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

