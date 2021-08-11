ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.77 ($16.20).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

ZIL2 stock opened at €14.61 ($17.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.69 million and a PE ratio of -189.74. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

