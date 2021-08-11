Elrond Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $139.80 or 0.00305521 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $79.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00036388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.08 or 0.02301340 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,223,990 coins and its circulating supply is 19,277,777 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

