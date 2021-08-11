Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. On average, analysts expect Elys Game Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

