Emera (TSE:EMA) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$59.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.89.

EMA stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$59.39. The stock has a market cap of C$14.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

