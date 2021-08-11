Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.