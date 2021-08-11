Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $15,088.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,904,858 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

