Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $103.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

