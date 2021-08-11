Eminer (EM) Trading Up 47.3% Over Last Week

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Eminer has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $2.55 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eminer has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00904365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00112252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044160 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

