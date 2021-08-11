Emirex Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $18.40 million and $1.21 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00879817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00110968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

