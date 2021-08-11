Emma Walmsley Acquires 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,447 ($18.91) per share, for a total transaction of £115.76 ($151.24).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £128.70 ($168.15).

GSK stock traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,461.40 ($19.09). 2,371,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552,954. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,414.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,539.07 ($20.11).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.