Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESBA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

