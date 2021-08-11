Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

