Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Hits $27.44 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $253,913.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

