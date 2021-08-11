ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Up 0.7%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

