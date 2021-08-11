Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 163,152 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 4.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enbridge worth $91,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

