Encore Wire Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Encore Wire has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $88.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

