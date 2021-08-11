Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.27

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 3083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

