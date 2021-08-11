Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 64,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,185. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

