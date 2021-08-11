Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 97,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $798.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

