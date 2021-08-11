Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Pi Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.08.

Shares of EDR traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 441,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.32. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.46 million and a P/E ratio of 26.18.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,205,490. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

