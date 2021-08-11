Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.79. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 550,232 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$930.66 million and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$553,150.00. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total transaction of C$36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,426,832. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.