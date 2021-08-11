Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Buys $9,993,722.76 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,139,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

