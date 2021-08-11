Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Buys $9,993,722.76 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,139,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
